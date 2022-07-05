Left Menu

British health minister Javid resigns, plunging government into chaos

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday, plunging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government into crisis. Javid said he had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest after a series of scandals, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience". Finance minister Rishi Sunak also resigned on Tuesday.

Updated: 05-07-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:47 IST
Javid said he had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest after a series of scandals, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience". He said that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too" Javid said in a letter to Johnson. Finance minister Rishi Sunak also resigned on Tuesday.

