PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:32 IST
BJP's Roopa Ganguly meets TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, fuels speculation in Bengal political circles
BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, who has recently been criticised by the state leadership on various issues, has met TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh at a social gathering, fuelling speculations in political circles in West Bengal.

However, both Ganguly and Ghosh have claimed that it was a ''courtesy meeting'' and there was nothing political in it.

A photograph of both having a conservation at a recent social gathering went viral on social media.

''We met at a gathering. We are from different political parties but she is like my elder sister. During our teenage days, she was a famous actor who had essayed the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat mega serial. No one should try to read anything political into our courtesy meeting,'' Ghosh told reporters.

Later, while speaking to a news channel, Ganguly said speaking with a person from another party doesn't mean a possible switchover.

''We met at a programme. But speaking to someone from another party doesn't mean switching over to that outfit,'' she said.

The West Bengal BJP unit, however, declined to attach much importance to the development.

Ganguly joined the BJP in 2015 and was appointed the president of the state unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha. In 2016, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

She took an active part in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 assembly elections in the state.

The state unit of the BJP has been fighting hard to keep its flock together after former Union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh and five legislators, including its national vice president Mukul Roy, switched over to the TMC since the assembly poll results last year.

Several senior TMC leaders like Rajib Banerjee, and Sabyasachi Dutta, who had joined the saffron camp, too had returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

