UK's opposition leader says he would welcome snap national election

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said he would welcome a snap election and the country needed a change of government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost two of his key ministers who quit on Tuesday.

Asked by a reporter if he would support a national election if one was called in the next two weeks, Starmer said: "Yes. We need a fresh start for Britain. We need a change of government and this government is collapsing."

