White House: Biden read letter from detained basketball player Griner

President Joe Biden has read a letter from WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for more than four months, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Griner wrote a letter, sent by her representatives to the White House, appealing to Biden for help to bring her home. https://reut.rs/3Io3Qhd

