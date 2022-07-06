Left Menu

White House: Biden read letter from detained basketball player Griner

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 01:29 IST
President Joe Biden has read a letter from WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for more than four months, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Griner wrote a letter, sent by her representatives to the White House, appealing to Biden for help to bring her home. https://reut.rs/3Io3Qhd

