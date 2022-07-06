Nadhim Zahawi appointed UK finance minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Nadhim Zahawi as finance minister on Tuesday, replacing Rishi Sunak who earlier quit in protest at Johnson's leadership.
Zahawi was previously education secretary. He was replaced as education secretary by Michelle Donelan, previously a junior education minister.
