Junior minister Walker resigns in protest over UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:23 IST
Robin Walker, a junior lawmaker in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, resigned as minister of state for school standards on Wednesday, the latest in a series of departures in protest over Johnson's leadership.

"Recent events have made it clear to me that our great party .. has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership," he said in his resignation letter posted on Twitter.

