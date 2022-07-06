Junior minister Walker resigns in protest over UK PM Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Robin Walker, a junior lawmaker in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, resigned as minister of state for school standards on Wednesday, the latest in a series of departures in protest over Johnson's leadership.
"Recent events have made it clear to me that our great party .. has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership," he said in his resignation letter posted on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Robin Walker
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson calls for compromise to end major rail strike
Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine
Heads of two Libyan chambers accept UN invitation to Geneva meeting -twitter