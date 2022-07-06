Left Menu

Himachal CM wishes Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday

Shimla, Jul 6 PTI Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday wished Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday as celebrations were held at Dharamshala in the state. The chief minister had a pre-scheduled programme to personally attend the spiritual leaders birthday celebrations at Dharamshala, but due to unfavourable weather conditions, he virtually attended the event, he said.

Himachal CM wishes Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday wished Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday as celebrations were held at Dharamshala in the state. Thakur attended the celebrations virtually from Shimla, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister had a pre-scheduled programme to personally attend the spiritual leader's birthday celebrations at Dharamshala, but due to unfavourable weather conditions, he virtually attended the event, he said. Thakur talked about the energy and dedication with which Dalai Lama is working towards humanity and spirituality. He said the spiritual leader has preserved the historical and cultural heritage of the people of Tibet.

He added that the non-violent efforts of the Dalai Lama to solve the issues of Tibet is an example for the world. He said today Dharamshala is known as the holy city of Buddhism and the home of the Dalai Lama. This city remains the centre of attraction for the whole world, the CM said. The chief minister said during the period of the coronavirus outbreak, there were many misconceptions in the minds of people regarding vaccination.

''At that time, the Dalai Lama himself did the work of removing these misconceptions by getting vaccinated and inspired people to get the shot,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

