Punjab CM Mann to marry this week

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (48) will tie the nuptial knot here on Thursday, party leaders confirmed.

''Mann Sahab is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur,'' Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader and party's chief spokesperson of Punjab unit, Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI over phone.

This will be Mann's second marriage after he had separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first wife.

