Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann to marry this week

He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Aam Aadmi Partys senior leader and partys chief spokesperson of Punjab unit, Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI over phone.This will be Manns second marriage after he had separated from his first wife in 2015.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:43 IST
Punjab CM Mann to marry this week
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (48) will tie the nuptial knot here on Thursday, party leaders confirmed.

''Mann Sahab is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur,'' Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader and party's chief spokesperson of Punjab unit, Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI over phone.

This will be Mann's second marriage after he had separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first wife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022