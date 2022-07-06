Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian's appointment as force commander, a matter of pride: TN CM
According to a UNMISS press release, in addition to Tamil, Subramanian is fluent in English and Hindi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said it is a matter of great pride that Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian has been appointed Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
Stalin on his twitter handle said, ''It's a matter of great pride that Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian has been appointed by @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres as his new Force Commander of the @unmissmedia.'' ''I am sure Mr. Subramanian will apply all his experience to promote peace and harmony in the region,'' he said. On July 5, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of India's Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian as his new Force Commander of the UNMISS. According to a UNMISS press release, in addition to Tamil, Subramanian is fluent in English and Hindi.
