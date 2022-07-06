Left Menu

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:28 IST
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. This development comes as the Rajya Sabha term of Naqvi will end on Thursday.

Further, Union Steel Minister RCP Singh's Rajya Sabha term will also end on Thursday. Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi.

Pertinent to mention here, RCP Singh, who comes from an ally party in Bihar, JD(U), had sworn in as a minister in the Modi government a year ago on July 7, 2021. However, in the recent announcement of the Rajya Sabha tickets, Nitish Kumar denied RCP Singh's election to the Rajya Sabha. A Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant in Tripura after the resignation of Manik Saha who was recently elected to the Tripura Assembly. Besides this, there is no Rajya Sabha seat which is going to be vacant in the next few months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

