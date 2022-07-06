No smooth sailing for Shinde govt as it faces legal hurdles, says Tope

NCP leader and former Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said that it would not be a smooth sailing for the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in the state, which was formed last week, as it is facing legal hurdles. He made the statement while interacting with NCP workers at Ghansawangi, his Assembly constituency in Ambad tehsil of the district, on Tuesday.

''I am satisfied that I could discharge my duties as a minister in the last two-and-a-half years. Power comes and goes, but our government ran smoothly because of the magic of our leader (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar,'' Tope, who was at the helm of the health ministry's affairs when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, said. ''Pawar saheb has a magic wand and sometimes he performs this magic. It is thanks to him that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government (of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) was formed and it ran for two-and-a-half years. Running the government during that period was a bonus for us...,'' he said.

The MVA government collapsed on June 29 after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state chief minister following a rebellion in his party launched by senior leader Eknath Shinde. A day after Thackeray resigned, Shinde took oath as the chief minister of the state, while senior BJP leader and former CM Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy. Talking about the newly-formed government, Tope said it won't be a smooth sailing for this dispensation as it is facing legal hurdles. ''As per the anti-defection law, Shinde's faction must prove its group and merge with the party,'' the NCP leader said. Since the rebellion broke out, the Shinde group, which comprises 40 rebel Sena MLAs, and the Thackeray-led faction have approached courts against each other.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Thackeray faction challenging the decision of the newly-elected Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to recognise the new party whip of Shiv Sena rebels led by Shinde.

In a major blow to the Thackeray faction ahead of the crucial trust vote of the Shinde government, the newly-appointed speaker on Sunday night removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader.

A letter issued by the office of Speaker Rahul Narvekar reinstated Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader and also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

Last week, the apex court had agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from assembly of Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar had said the Shinde-Fadnavis government may collapse in the next six months and mid-term polls could be necessary.

