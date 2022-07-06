Left Menu

UK PM Johnson could face confidence vote tonight - Sky journalist

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:52 IST
UK PM Johnson could face confidence vote tonight - Sky journalist
A confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be triggered as early as tonight, Sky journalist Tom Larkin said on Twitter citing a member of the 1922 Committee which oversees such votes.

He said the rules of the committee, which currently give Johnson immunity from a confidence vote until next year, were likely be changed this afternoon.

