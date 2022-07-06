Mewat man offers Rs 2 cr for slitting Nupur's tongue, police launch probe
Police in Mewat are looking into a video clip in which a man declares a reward of Rs 2 crore for slitting the tongue of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad.
Police in Mewat are looking into a video clip in which a man declares a ''reward'' of Rs 2 crore for slitting the tongue of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad. ''The matter has just reached us. We are investigating to identify the accused. We appeal to people to not spread such videos and communal content,'' said Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla.
The viral video showed a man, asking a youtuber to cut the Sharma's tongue and get the reward on behalf of the entire Mewat. ''Get her tongue and take Rs 2 crore. Do it and take money right now,'' the man is seen saying in the video.
