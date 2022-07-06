Left Menu

France's PM Borne: pensions reform is indispensable

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday that the government was open to discussions on its pension reforms plan but that delivering it was "indispensable". "There is no packaged project, no project already set in stone, but it is indispensible," Borne said in her policy speech in the lower house of parliament as she set out her minority government's priorities.

Borne is tasked with pushing through one of President Emmanuel Macron's most contested election pledge: raising the retirement age to up to 65 from 62 currently.

