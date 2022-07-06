Left Menu

Asked if he would quit, UK PM Boris Johnson says 'no, no, no'

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:41 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday rejected growing calls for him to step down in the face of a slew of ministerial resignations and demands from his own lawmakers for him to go.

Asked whether he would resign as he arrived for a scheduled appearance before parliamentary committee, Johnson said: "No, no, no."

