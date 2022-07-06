Droupadi Murmu represents new India : Conrad Sangma
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Wednesday extended full support to BJP presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and said she represents hope for every tribal in the country.Murmu visited the state during the day to meet the lawmakers of ruling Meghalaya democratic Alliance and seek their support for the July 18 presidential poll.
Murmu visited the state during the day to meet the lawmakers of ruling Meghalaya democratic Alliance and seek their support for the July 18 presidential poll. "As President, Smti Draupadi Ji will represent a New India. She represents hope for every tribal, every girl & every woman & will carry with her the aspirations of small communities of India ... We are proud of her & wish her all the best for the upcoming Presidential Election," he said. Meghalaya extends its support to her. "As a tribal community, it will be our honour to offer our support to India's first indigenous tribal woman as our country's president," he said.
Sangma along with Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Minister Sanbor Shullai (BJP) received Murmu at the Shillong Airport.
Later at the closed door meeting, she was felicitated and addressed the leaders of various political parties in the presence of Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pratibha Bhowmik.
At the meeting, All India Trinamool Congress MLA H M Shangpliang also attended the meeting and was seen taking photographs with her. Murmu has been touring various states to muster electoral support for the presidential poll.
The BJP, with two MLAs in the House of 60, is a constituent of the National People's Party-led coalition in Meghalaya.
Five suspended Congress MLAs who have pledged their support to the MDA government are likely to vote in favour of Murmu, sources in the ruling alliance said.
TMC, which is supporting Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the post, has 12 legislators in the assembly.
The NPP and the Congress have one MP each in the Lok Sabha while the NPP has one MP in the Upper House of Parliament.
