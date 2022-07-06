Left Menu

Another UK lawmaker resigns from government role

British Conservative party lawmaker Craig Williams said on Wednesday he had resigned as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) in the finance ministry, the latest government member to quit in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership. "After the recent vote of confidence, I had given my support to you, with one last benefit of doubt. "It has now become apparent ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:01 IST
British Conservative party lawmaker Craig Williams said on Wednesday he had resigned as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) in the finance ministry, the latest government member to quit in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

"After the recent vote of confidence, I had given my support to you, with one last benefit of doubt. I believed it was right that we draw a line under previous events and focus on rebuilding trust," Williams said. "It has now become apparent ... that this is becoming impossible."

