Left Menu

Britons don't want politicians to be electioneering, says PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:06 IST
Britons don't want politicians to be electioneering, says PM Johnson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a committee hearing that the country did not want politicians to be "engaged in electioneering" in response to a question on whether he needed permission from Queen Elizabeth to hold an election. "I don't think anybody in this country wants politicians to be engaged in electioneering," Johnson said as calls for him to resign mounted with dozens of lawmakers having stepped down from government roles since Tuesday evening.

"I think that we need to get on with serving the serving our voters and dealing with issues that they care about."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022