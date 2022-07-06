Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan announces resignation

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution recently.

Apparently succumbing to pressure, Cheriyan -- a senior CPI(M) leader who holds Cultural Affairs, Fisheries and Youth Affairs portfolios in the cabinet -- met media persons at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and announced that he has handed over his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accepted the resignation of Cheriyan, and allocated the portfolios of fisheries, culture and youth affairs held by him to the Chief Minister, according to a Raj Bhavan tweet.

Cheriyan is the first minister to resign from the second LDF government headed by Vijayan.

Meanwhile, a magistrate court in Thiruvalla on Wednesday directed the Keezhvaipur police to register a case against Cheriyan on the basis of a plea moved by an Ernakulam-based lawyer for allegedly insulting the Constitution, police told PTI.

The first Pinarayi Vijayan government saw the resignation of at least four ministers over various controversies -- E P Jayarajan, A K Saseendran, Thomas Chandy and K T Jaleel.

Of them, Saseendran and Jayarajan had been re-inducted into the cabinet after sometime.

Another minister, Mathew T Thomas also quit from the first Vijayan government but as part of his party, JD(S)' decision for the induction of K Krishnankutty into the then Cabinet.

Amid Opposition calls for his sacking, Cheriyan said it was his independent decision to quit as minister.

He insisted that it was never his intention to disrespect the Constitution for which he has the highest regard and respect.

Cheriyan further said, in a press conference, that his recent speech was incorrectly interpreted or partially depicted or carried by the news media which resulted in conveying a wrong message that he disrespected the Constitution.

''I was hurt by such a portrayal of what I had said. I also believe it was aimed at destabilising the ruling Left government,'' he said and reiterated that he had no intention to disrespect the Constitution.

He also alleged that it was the Congress and the BJP which have failed many times to uphold the majesty of the Constitution.

Welcoming his resignation, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan as well as other senior Congress leaders in Kerala said Cheriyan has not expressed any regret over his remarks nor has the CM, his party or the CPI(M) Politburo indicated their stand on the speech.

Satheesan further said, ''We sought the resignation because it was a dangerous stand he took through that speech. He was toeing the Sangh Parivar line. Why is CPI(M) not taking any stand in this matter? The Congress party feels that he should also resign his MLA post.'' ''The police case will continue as he did a criminal offence. He does not have any privilege. The CM should express his opinion about this incident. Why is he not responding to this controversy?'' the LoP said.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said it was good that Cheriyan exited without much protest.

''Our Constitution is special as this is the only one which calls for unity in diversity. If this Constitution is weakened, then our country will be lost,'' he added.

Senior Congress MLA and former state minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said it was Cheriyan's speech that led to his resignation.

BJP state chief K Surendran too expressed a similar view and added that the protests would not stop with Cheriyan's resignation.

''It seems like he still stands by what he had said in the speech. Cheriyan has not so far rendered a public apology. Neither the CPI(M) nor the Chief Minister have said Cheriyan's speech was anti-Constitutional. The disrespect towards the Constitution still continues,'' Surendran said.

''He is not absolved from his crime just because he resigned from his minister post. Cheriyan must publicly apologise and resign from the MLA post. If he does not resign from the MLA post, then we will move legally,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, after attending a meeting of the available state secretariat at AKG Centre, Cheriyan responded to questions on whether he would be resigning with a query of his own -- ''Why?'' ''...What is the problem? I already said what I had to say yesterday,'' he said in response to repeated queries by reporters outside the party headquarters on whether he would resign or if his resignation had been sought.

At the same time, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters in New Delhi that the matter was being discussed by the state leadership and ''appropriate action'' would be taken.

In the morning, the state assembly proceedings were disrupted by the opposition's agitations demanding Cheriyan's resignation leading to the House being adjourned for the day.

After staging a brief sit-in protest at the portal of the hall with placards, the UDF members later gathered in front of the statue of B R Ambedkar at the Assembly campus and raised slogans accusing Cheriyan of 'insulting' the architect of the Constitution through his harsh remarks.

Besides that, there were protests in various parts of the state demanding his resignation.

A two-time MLA and first time minister, Cheriyan has been representing Chengannur constituency in the state Assembly since 2018.

The 57-year-old leader is considered as a strongman of the ruling party in Alappuzha district and a confidante of CM Vijayan.

Beginning his political career as a student leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Cheriyan also held various party posts during his decade-long political life.

Though he had contested for the first time in the 2006 Assembly election, he lost to Congress' P C Vishnunath.

He was elected to the House as legislator in the by-election in 2018 from Chengannur constituency by a record margin.

During the 2021 Assembly election, he won the seat by a margin of over 30,000 votes beating his nearest rival.

