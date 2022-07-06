Left Menu

UK Conservative committee will hold election before any confidence vote rule change- lawmakers

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:53 IST
A Conservative Party committee will hold an election to its executive before deciding whether to change the rules to bring forward a confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, three Conservative lawmakers said on Wednesday. The so-called 1922 Committee, which sets the rules governing when the party can hold a confidence vote in its leaders, decided on Wednesday to hold an election of a new executive on Monday.

That new executive will then decide whether to change the rules to bring forward such a vote, which currently cannot take place until next year, the lawmakers said.

