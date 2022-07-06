Left Menu

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Uttarakhand on July 11

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand for mustering support from the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:08 IST
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand for mustering support from the state. According to the schedule, she will reach Dehradun on July 11 and meet senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure her victory in the poll.

Meanwhile, preparations have started from the BJP organization for her visit to Dehradun. Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013.

Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009. The voting for the next President of India will kick start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21.

Murmu is the first major tribal female Presidential candidate in India's history. Once elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President. She is the first major Presidential candidate from Odisha and once elected, she will be the first from the state of Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

