Left Menu

Kerala Governor accepts Saji Cherian's resignation

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has accepted the resignation of Kerala Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:44 IST
Kerala Governor accepts Saji Cherian's resignation
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has accepted the resignation of Kerala Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian. Cherian's resignation was accepted on the recommendation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who will now handle the portfolios.

Cherian had resigned from his position after facing a backlash from the opposition after he allegedly made degrading remarks about the Indian Constitution. "I have resigned and it's my personal decision. I have never ever defamed the Constitution. A particular part from the speech was taken and the media fabricated it to weaken the CPIM and the LDF," Cherian said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's KJ Alphons said he is happy that the minister has resigned. "Unbelievable how a minister can be so stupid as to use such words for the Constitution. It's a shame that the ministers feel they can desecrate the Constitution of India," he said. Cherian courted controversy while addressing a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district on Monday and had said in his remark that India's constitution can be used to "loot" the people of the country.

"British prepared it, Indians wrote it and implemented it. It's been 75 years. India wrote a beautiful constitution that can be used to loot. In that constitution, there are few places that have references to secularism, and democracy but it can be exploited," he had said. Earlier in the day, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said that the party was holding discussions to take an appropriate step in the said matter.

Kerala BJP vice president KS Radhakrishnan had termed Cherian's remarks "a wilful statement". Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan wrote on Tuesday that Saji Cherian "has made the most insulting statements about Indian Constitution." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022