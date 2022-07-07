Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 00:09 IST
UP MLA Pallavi Patel hospitalised
Uttar Pradesh MLA and Apna Dal(K) leader Pallavi Patel was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow after her health suddenly deteriorated.

According to a statement issued by Medanta Hospital on Wednesday, Patel's health suddenly deteriorated Tuesday night and she fainted.

She has been admitted to the ICU under the supervision of an expert medical team. At present her condition is under control.

In the last assembly polls, Patel won from Sirathu in Kaushambi district on a Samajwadi Party ticket, defeating Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya.

She is the sister of Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

On receiving information about her hospitalisation, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya tweeted, ''The news of the health of popular SP MLA Pallavi Patel ji has been received from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. I pray to God for her speedy recovery.'' PTI SAB CDN SMN SMN

