UK PM Johnson defiant, will not resign - ITV citing sources
- Country:
- United Kingdom
ITV reported on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was absolutely defiant and was not going to resign, telling cabinet colleagues that they faced the choice between a summer focused on the economy or a leadership contest.
"(I'm) told PM absolutely defiant and is not going to resign. Sources tell me he told Cabinet colleagues that it was a choice between summer focused on economic growth or chaos of a leadership contest- followed by massive pressure for general election," Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Cabinet
- British
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
UK's Boris Johnson faces test in two special elections
Pressure mounts on UK's Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine