G20 meeting can't be business as usual due to Russia situation - senior U.S. official

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-07-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 11:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The G20 and the agenda of this week's meeting of its foreign ministers in Bali is important but it cannot be business as usual due to the situation with Russia, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

The United States wants to make sure that nothing from the G20 lends legitimacy to what Russia is doing in Ukraine, the official said, adding the meeting would be a good opportunity to drive the food security agenda forward.

The official said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would hold a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts and that his meeting with China's foreign minister was about managing their relationship responsibly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

