FACTBOX-Reaction to PM Johnson's impending resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to resign on Thursday. Below are some reactions:

KEIR Starmer, LEADER OF OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY "It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister.

"But it should have happened long ago. He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal, and fraud on an industrial scale." JUSTIN TOMLINSON, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY

"I was Team Boris, as the GE (general election) showed he was our star player who connected across traditional political divides. Yes there were ups and downs, but he turbo-charged social mobility and opportunity. "His resignation was inevitable. As a Party, we must quickly unite and focus on what matters. These are serious times on many fronts."

NICOLA STURGEON, SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER "There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)