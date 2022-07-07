Left Menu

Islamic scholars, preachers urge J-K administration to allow Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

The resolution will be read out in all mosques of Kashmir on Friday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city.

In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the ''illegal detention'' of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release him.

''Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, in this resolution, again urges the rulers and administration not to cause obstruction regarding the Friday prayers at the historical Jama Masjid, Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir, so that Muslims can seek the pleasure of Allah at this great spiritual center without any hindrance,'' the resolution released here read.

The historic Jamia Masjid has largely remained closed for congregational Friday prayers since August 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic also forced its closure for a long time.

On Farooq's detention, the MMU said due to his ''arbitrary and illegal detention'' detention, all his responsibilities and work have remained suspended, which is ''highly regrettable and reprehensible''.

It urged the government to release him in view of Eid-ul-Adha so that he can carry out his centuries-old religious obligations and responsibilities.

Expressing concern over the current social situation in Kashmir, the MMU said it feels there is a dire need for all-round reform of society.

''The excesses at weddings and other celebrations are glaring and need to be curtailed. We should follow the tradition of Prophet Muhammad in all matters and affairs of life,'' it said.

The resolution also called on people to celebrate Eid-ul Adha with simplicity and in line with the Islamic tradition. The resolution will be read out in all mosques of Kashmir on Friday.

