Turkey's Erdogan to visit Mexico in July 2023 - Mexico foreign ministry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Mexico in July 2023, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his ministry said.

"He'll be welcome," Ebrard, who is in Indonesia representing Mexico at the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, said in a tweet Thursday morning Mexico time.

