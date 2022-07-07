CORRECTED (OFFICIAL) -Turkey's Erdogan to visit Mexico at end of July - Mexico foreign ministry
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Mexico at the end of the month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his ministry said.
"He'll be welcome," Ebrard, who is in Indonesia representing Mexico at the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, said in a tweet Thursday morning Mexico time.
