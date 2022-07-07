Left Menu

Cong's Anand Sharma says he has every right to meet JP Nadda

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Thursday said that he has every right to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and both of them share the same alma mater.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 22:55 IST
Cong's Anand Sharma says he has every right to meet JP Nadda
Congress MP Anand Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Thursday said that he has every right to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and both of them share the same alma mater. "If I have to meet him, I will go openly. What is the big deal in it? I belong to INC. Being ideological opponents does not mean that there is any personal division between us. We do not make ideological opponents our social enemies," Sharma told ANI.

"If I have to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, I have every right to meet him, for me, he is just not the BJP president. We both come from the same state and share the same alma mater. There should not be any political significance attached to it," he added. There were reports of Sharma meeting Nadda today. However, the Congress leader refuted the reports.

Notably, Sharma is a member of Congress' G23 group. The 'G23' leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manish Tiwari and others have been vocal for organisational changes in the Congress party.

Notably, former union minister and one of the key members of the 'G23' group Kapil Sibal in May this year announced that he left the Congress party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022