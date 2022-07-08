Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting -NHK
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect was detained at the scene, NHK said.
Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 08:41 IST
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect was detained at the scene, NHK said. An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech. Kyodo News said the former premier was not conscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Shinzo Abe
- Nara
- Kyodo News
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan to provide necessary aid for Afghanistan after earthquake - govt spokesperson
GLOBAL ECONOMY-U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories
Exec returns to Toyota as adviser after ''15 arrest in Japan
Japan high court rejects paternity harassment allegations
Japanese architect Ban wins prestigious Spanish prize