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Japan Weighs Strategic Options Amid Middle East Tensions

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed the Middle East situation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Despite calls to form a coalition for reopening key waterways, Japan has yet to decide on sending naval vessels. Both countries aim to maintain communication regarding Iran's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:00 IST
Japan Weighs Strategic Options Amid Middle East Tensions
Toshimitsu Motegi

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi engaged in a crucial phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday. The discussion followed U.S. President Donald Trump's push for allies to form a coalition to ensure the reopening of vital waterways.

While responding to the issue of dispatching naval vessels, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that the country has not reached a decision to send ships to escort vessels in the Middle East.

The two foreign ministers outlined their stance on the Middle East situation, particularly about Iran. Motegi condemned Iran's attacks on civilian infrastructure and stressed the importance of safeguarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Both ministers reiterated their commitment to close communication and cooperation, especially in light of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Takaichi to Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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