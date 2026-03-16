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Sakura Season Springs Early: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across Japan

Cherry blossoms, Japan's national icon, have commenced blooming in three cities, heralding the start of the season. The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed early blooming in Kochi, Gifu, and Yamanashi. Early blossoms, attributed to low winter rainfall, highlight cultural significance but also raise overtourism concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:32 IST
Sakura Season Springs Early: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across Japan
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  • Japan

The iconic cherry blossoms, or sakura, have officially started blooming in three Japanese cities, heralding the much-anticipated start of blossom season. The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed the early flowering in Kochi, Gifu, and Yamanashi, with each city registering more than five flowers on their benchmark Somei Yoshino trees.

This marks the third consecutive year that Kochi's blossoms have appeared ahead of schedule, six days prior to the usual date. Gifu and Yamanashi also experienced their early bloom nine days earlier than average, which experts attribute to factors such as low winter rainfall and extended sunshine hours, according to Shinobu Imoto from the Kochi Meteorological Agency.

Sakura season holds immense cultural significance in Japan, marking a time for celebrations and outdoor activities under the blossoming trees. However, the influx of visitors to these venues has led to challenges such as littering and noise, raising concerns about overtourism around these culturally important sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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