Left Menu

Congress brought the country to a sorry state: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Congress leaders have "misused" Mahatma Gandhi's name and brought the country to a sorry state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-07-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 10:02 IST
Congress brought the country to a sorry state: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Congress leaders have "misused" Mahatma Gandhi's name and brought the country to a sorry state. Speaking to media persons Bommai said, "A DIG was found involved in a PSI recruitment scam during the Congress regime, but the Congress government failed to take action. They did not even bother to question him or suspend him. But we have taken legal action. We have arrested high-ranking officers. They should realise their mistakes. Congress is in the position of a convict. They bowed to lobbies and covered up the scams. They do not have the moral right to preach to others."

"There are more such scams which Congress has buried. They would be exposed in the coming days," he added. Bommai further said that they did not suspend even a single person in the KPSC scam related to the recruitment of Public Prosecutors.

The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge had earlier alleged a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and pointed at the involvement of the government and officials in the matter.

Notably, on May 12, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan announced that the state government was investigating the PSI scam and had assured that the people involved with it would be exposed. On April 29, the Karnataka government decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption.

The government had stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022