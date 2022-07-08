Congress brought the country to a sorry state: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Congress leaders have "misused" Mahatma Gandhi's name and brought the country to a sorry state. Speaking to media persons Bommai said, "A DIG was found involved in a PSI recruitment scam during the Congress regime, but the Congress government failed to take action. They did not even bother to question him or suspend him. But we have taken legal action. We have arrested high-ranking officers. They should realise their mistakes. Congress is in the position of a convict. They bowed to lobbies and covered up the scams. They do not have the moral right to preach to others."

"There are more such scams which Congress has buried. They would be exposed in the coming days," he added. Bommai further said that they did not suspend even a single person in the KPSC scam related to the recruitment of Public Prosecutors.

The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge had earlier alleged a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and pointed at the involvement of the government and officials in the matter.

Notably, on May 12, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan announced that the state government was investigating the PSI scam and had assured that the people involved with it would be exposed. On April 29, the Karnataka government decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption.

The government had stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon. (ANI)

