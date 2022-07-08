Left Menu

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken deeply concerned by news of Abe shooting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 10:42 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed on Friday deep concern over the condition of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning in the city of Nara.

"Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan," Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. "This is a very, very sad moment. And we're awaiting news from Japan."

