Top U.S. diplomat Blinken deeply concerned by news of Abe shooting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 10:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed on Friday deep concern over the condition of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning in the city of Nara.
"Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan," Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. "This is a very, very sad moment. And we're awaiting news from Japan."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Japanese
- U.S.
- Blinken
- Bali
- Antony Blinken
- Indonesian
- Shinzo Abe
- State
- Nara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tunisian police arrest former PM Hamadi Jebali, his official Facebook page says
Tunisian police arrest ex-prime minister Jebali on suspicion of money laundering
Villagers cheer Indonesian for capturing big crocodile with rope
Indonesian peace mission to Russia and Ukraine to put focus on food crisis
PM Modi meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Germany