UK minister Cleverly says full contest for new PM is required
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:49 IST
British Education Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday he did not agree with calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stand down immediately, saying the Conservative Party needed to hold a full contest to find a new leader.
Johnson quit on Thursday, saying he would stay in place until a successor was found, a process that can take several months. Cleverly said he would not run for leadership.
