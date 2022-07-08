Deeply shocked: Jaishankar on attack on Shinzo Abe

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:28 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock over the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a political campaign event and prayed for his recovery.

Abe was rushed to a hospital after he was shot at the event in the southern Japanese city of Nara. Japanese media reports said Abe's condition is grave. ''Deeply shocked by the news about former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Join so many of his friends and admirers in India in praying for him and his family,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Abe was prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and then again for a second stint from 2012 to 2020.

India-Japan ties witnessed a major upswing during Abe's second term in the top office.

He has been a strong proponent of closer strategic partnerships between India and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

