QUOTES-Global reaction to killing of Japan's former PM Abe

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:14 IST
Shinzo Abe Image Credit: Flickr

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, an official from his political party said.

Here are some reactions so far: POLISH PRIME MINISTER MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of @AbeShinzo," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the family of our Japanese friend who was always very kind to Poland. May he Rest In Peace." UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe," Johnson said on Twitter. "His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Japanese people." "The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

