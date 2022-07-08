Summit with ex-Burkina president Compaore hit by no-shows, protests

Burkina Faso leader Paul-Henri Damiba's reconciliation summit of former presidents got off to a rocky start on Friday as two declined to attend and another faced protests outside his house over the participation of former strongman Blaise Compaore. Compaore, who was ousted in an uprising in 2014 after 27 years in power, returned from exile in Ivory Coast on Thursday to take part in the summit, which is meant to project political unity in the face of spiralling violence by Islamist militants.

But many Burkinabes have blasted Compaore's return from exile as a free man. He was sentenced in absentia earlier this year to life in prison for complicity in the 1987 murder of his predecessor, Thomas Sankara, during the coup that brought him to power. Compaore's return was agreed between Damiba's government and Ivory Coast, which has repeatedly refused to extradite him.

Compaore, 71, arrived at the presidential palace in the capital Ouagadougou around noon in a black vehicle, accompanied by his wife, Chantal. Jean-Baptiste Ouédraogo, who served as president from 1982-1983, was also seen arriving. Two of the other three former presidents invited by Damiba, Isaac Zida et Michel Kafando, declined to attend, sources close to them told Reuters.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters were holding a sit-in outside the house of Roch Kabore, the president that Damiba's junta overthrew in January, to demand that he withdraw as well. ANGER WITH THE JUNTA

Compaore's return elicited rare criticism of the junta, whose coup was cheered by crowds in Ouagadougou. At a news conference, lawyers representing the families of Sankara and others killed during the coup demanded that Compaore be arrested.

"This is in defiance of the law," Bénéwendé Stanislas Sankara told reporters. "The lawyers' collective ... demands purely and simply the execution of the arrest warrant." Eloi Sawadogo, a trader in Ouagadougou, called the junta's position "a shame".

"These young soldiers that we believed to be there for the people are trampling on the justice system on the pretext of a so-called national reconciliation," he said. Damiba has touted the meeting as an opportunity to forge a unified response to rising attacks by militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

He justified the coup in January by citing the inability of Kabore to contain the violence. But his government has so far been unable to slow the militants, who control vast swathes of territory and regularly massacre civilians. Some Burkinabes have expressed nostalgia for the relative stability of Compaore's reign. Some analysts see his ouster in 2014 and resulting disorganisation of Burkina Faso's security services as contributing to the surge in militant violence, which spread from neighbouring Mali, from 2015.

Arouna Louré, a representative in the transitional parliament, rejected the idea that Compaore's return would bring stability. "If you believe that Mr. Blaise Compaore is the lion that will come save our country, then you are deeply mistaken because this lion doesn't have teeth anymore," he said in a statement. (Additional reporting and writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Nick Macfie)

