Left Menu

Misuse of funds: Godiyal denies charges, seeks independent probe

An SIT headed by a retired high court judge should be constituted to look into the charges and bring out the truth, Godiyal said.He, however, demanded a similar probe into all corruption charges levelled by him against Dhan Singh Rawat, alleging that he is the most corrupt minister in Uttarakhand.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:57 IST
Misuse of funds: Godiyal denies charges, seeks independent probe
  • Country:
  • India

Former state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal on Friday dismissed charges of misuse of funds by him as the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee head and demanded a independent probe into the allegations by an SIT led by a retired high court judge.

In a complaint to state Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, a present member of the committee recently alleged that Godiyal misused funds to the tune of Rs 10 crore in the name of renovating an old temple.

Godiyat had headed the panel between 2012 and 2017.

Godiyal at a press conference here refuted the charges, saying they were ''far from truth'' and levelled against him out of malice.

The leader said he was innocent and ready to face a probe by any independent agency.

''The allegations should not remain confined to a media trial. An SIT headed by a retired high court judge should be constituted to look into the charges and bring out the truth,'' Godiyal said.

He, however, demanded a similar probe into all corruption charges levelled by him against Dhan Singh Rawat, alleging that he is the ''most corrupt minister'' in Uttarakhand. Godiyal had contested against Rawat from Shrinagar in the Assembly polls held in February this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022