Maha: Support Murmu for President, tribal Sena MP says in letter to Uddhav

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:09 IST
Rajendra Gavit, the Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra's Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha seat, on Friday asked his party chief Uddhav Thackeray to support the candidature of Droupadi Murmu for the post of President of India.

In a letter written on Thursday, Gavit said it would be an honour that a tribal would become President, adding that, earlier, party founder Bal Thackeray had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee.

Earlier, Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale had written to Thackeray with the same demand.

