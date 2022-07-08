Pilot meets slain tailor Kanhaiya Lal's family in Udaipur, demands death penalty for culprits

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met the family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was murdered here days ago, and demanded death penalty for the culprits.

He also called for a speedy trial in the case.

Lal was hacked to death by two men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on June 28 to avenge an ''insult to Islam''.

Pilot met Lal's family here and consoled them.

Later, talking to reporters, the Congress leader said everyone wants that the accused should be given strict punishment and it should not be less than the death penalty.

There should be a speedy trial in the case.

Responding to a question on the failure of the intelligence system, Pilot said the entire matter is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and action will be taken according to the outcome of the probe.

Pilot said proper security arrangements have been made for Lal's family and they will be provided all possible help.

Five people, including Akhtari and Mohammad, have been arrested in connection with Lal's murder. They are in the custody of the NIA.

