Former UK finance minister Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson

British former finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Boris Johnson, three days after helping to launch the cascade of resignations that brought the prime minister down. Johnson announced on Thursday that he would stand down as prime minister after a mass rebellion in his Conservative Party, triggered by the latest in a series of scandals that had fatally undermined public trust.

U.S. to send $400 million in weapons to Ukraine, including more HIMARS

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new weapons package worth up to $400 million for Ukraine on Friday, including four additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and more ammunition. The new U.S. aid is meant to bolster Ukraine as it confronts heavy pounding by Russian artillery.

Before fatal shooting, Japan's Abe was up close with the crowd

Moments before he was fatally shot from behind on Friday, Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was doing what he'd done for decades: getting up close to the crowds and stumping for a local candidate. As is typical in Japan, where violent crime is rare and guns are scarce, security appeared to be light on Friday morning as Abe spoke at an intersection outside the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western city of Nara.

Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 as West denounces Ukraine war

G20 foreign ministers called for an end to the war and grain blockade in Ukraine on Friday, as Russia's top diplomat walked out of a meeting and denounced the West for "frenzied criticism" and squandering a chance to tackle global economic problems. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on food security and energy dominated the closed-door gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali, which ended with no joint statement, and no announcements of any agreements being reached.

Ukrainian troops dig in at new front line in bid to stop Russian advance

As artillery fire booms nearby, Dmytro looks up and listens. "That's ours," notes the 28-year-old, deputy commander of his infantry unit, perched on the edge of a deep earth bunker covered with logs and sandbags near the road to the frontline town of Siversk in eastern Ukraine.

At CIA headquarters, Biden lauds U.S. intelligence for Putin warnings

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday thanked staff at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency for warning the world about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to invade Ukraine, and hailed what he called the "quiet bravery" of America's spies. Marking the CIA's 75th anniversary, Biden said he had been involved with the agency for 52 of those years, first as a junior senator on a 1975 committee set up to investigate mind control experiments and other abuses by the agency.

Snake Island is a warning to Russia, Ukraine "will not be broken', Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the raising of the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea was a sign his country would not be broken, as President Vladimir Putin warned the West that its efforts to defeat him would bring tragedy to Ukraine. In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and the prospects for negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on.

Gunman assassinates Japan ex-PM Abe on campaign trail

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable. Abe, 67, was pronounced dead around five and a half hours after the shooting in the city of Nara. Police arrested a 41-year-old man and said the weapon was a homemade gun.

Tunisia's president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes

Tunisia's President Kais Saied published on Friday in the official gazette a new draft of the proposed constitution that included minor amendments and did not affect his power. The amendments of 46 chapters of the proposed constitution are mostly minor and formal, and come amid sharp criticism of a draft proposed by the president on June 30, with some considering it paving the way for a dictatorship.

Biden tells Japan's PM of outrage at Abe's assassination

U.S. President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a call on Friday of his outrage at the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down while campaigning for a parliamentary election. "President Biden called Prime Minister Kishida of Japan today to express his outrage, sadness and deep condolences on the tragic and violent shooting death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo," the White House said in a statement.

