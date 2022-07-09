Left Menu

Kerala govt reallocates Cheriyan's portfolios to 3 ministers

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-07-2022 12:28 IST
Kerala govt reallocates Cheriyan's portfolios to 3 ministers
The Kerala government has reassigned the portfolios held by CPI(M) MLA Saji Cheriyan, who resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet over his controversial remarks against the Constitution, among three other ministers.

Cooperation and Registration Minister V N Vasavan will hold the Cultural Affairs portfolio, PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, also the son-in-law of the Chief Minister, has been allocated the Youth Affairs portfolio while Sports and Waqf Minister V Abdurahiman received the Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Fisheries University.

Besides his existing portfolios, Vasavan was also entrusted with the additional responsibilities of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board, held by Cheriyan.

According to the government sources, the Chief Minister made a recommendation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in this connection, who approved the government decision. As per the Gazette notification issued on Friday, Khan reassigned and allotted the business of the government among the three ministers in addition to their existing portfolios.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday made it clear that the party state secretariat did not take up any discussion on the induction of a new minister in Cheriyan's place and a decision in this regard was to be taken by the Chief Minister.

Saji Cheriyan had on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

