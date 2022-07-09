TN Guv, CM extend Bakrid greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and various political leaders on Saturday extended greetings to the Muslim community in the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid.

In his Eid message, Ravi said, ''I express my warm greetings and good wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Festival of Sacrifice-Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid). The day signifies devout leader who made his utmost sacrifice for the good cause complying with the God's will.'' The holy occasion marks the necessity of spreading love, fraternity and service to humanity all over, he said.

''Let us ourselves take a resolution to impart good thoughts, kindness and generosity to our young generations to enable to lead a peaceful and prosperous life. May this auspicious occasion bestow all of us with the strength of love, harmony, health and happiness...'', the Governor said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin in his greetings said everyone should stay happy and lead a pious life. ''I appeal to the Muslim brethren to celebrate the occasion by following the COVID-19 protocols laid out by the government'', he said in an official release.

AIADMK headquarters secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss extended their greetings on the occasion.

