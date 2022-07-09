Left Menu

TN Guv, CM extend Bakrid greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and various political leaders on Saturday extended greetings to the Muslim community in the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid.In his Eid message, Ravi said, I express my warm greetings and good wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Festival of Sacrifice-Eid-ul-Adha Bakrid.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-07-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 16:20 IST
TN Guv, CM extend Bakrid greetings
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and various political leaders on Saturday extended greetings to the Muslim community in the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid.

In his Eid message, Ravi said, ''I express my warm greetings and good wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Festival of Sacrifice-Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid). The day signifies devout leader who made his utmost sacrifice for the good cause complying with the God's will.'' The holy occasion marks the necessity of spreading love, fraternity and service to humanity all over, he said.

''Let us ourselves take a resolution to impart good thoughts, kindness and generosity to our young generations to enable to lead a peaceful and prosperous life. May this auspicious occasion bestow all of us with the strength of love, harmony, health and happiness...'', the Governor said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin in his greetings said everyone should stay happy and lead a pious life. ''I appeal to the Muslim brethren to celebrate the occasion by following the COVID-19 protocols laid out by the government'', he said in an official release.

AIADMK headquarters secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss extended their greetings on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022