Need to develop forward-looking higher education institutions: Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday asserted that in order to prepare 21st century-ready students, we need to develop forward-looking, responsive, and world-class higher education institutions. The Minister also said, "We must bring in a transformative education system rooted in Indian values, thoughts and sense of service. National Education Policy 2020 gives us the direction and path for decolonizing our education and achieving aspirations, creating pride in our languages, culture and knowledge."

Adding further, he said that the components of NEP-- Multi-modal education, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry-Exit, and Skill Development-- will prove as milestones in the direction of student first teacher-led learning. Pradhan said that seeing the enthusiasm of all the scholars, policy-makers and educationists in this three-day program, new energy and confidence has been awakened. "This Shiksha Samagam is a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower," he added.

Highlighting that Higher Education should be for the student and by the Teacher, the minister assured that the administration shall do "everything" to support the teachers for meeting the aspirations of the youth. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous support and guidance in the areas related to the education sector.

He reiterated PM Modi's suggestions to develop India as a hub of Research and Innovation and work on the solutions concerning climate change, and technology creation for waste-to-wealth for the promotion of the circular economy. Pradhan also expressed hope and confidence in Universities, that they will play an important role in preparing an entrepreneurial society and creating job-creators. "They are the breeding ground of research for the welfare of society and mankind and for furthering the ease of living," he said.

He further said, "by providing opportunities for education in Indian languages, we will be able to connect a large section of the education system and promote research and innovation." Speaking on the occasion, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel also said that it was for the first time after independence that such a large and intensive summit has taken place on higher education.

"Many institutions are adopting new and good practices. The issue of recruitment, construction, grading and assessment must be dealt with effectively and we should provide facilities to students in their proximity," she said. She also urged the academicians by remarking that they are the changemakers and ought to lead the change. "Being the teachers and academic leaders, if we spend only one hour extra than our usual working hours to our institutions, believe me, it will be a big move," she asserted.

She also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has done a lot of work during the Covid-19 pandemic to help and assist the affected people with the help of universities. Universities and Educational Institutions in UP are adopting anganwadis and providing them kits for basic facilities, she said. (ANI)

