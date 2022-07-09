Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors

A group of protesters on Saturday entered the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire amid a massive public protest in the country over the unprecedented economic crisis.

The incident came hours after Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government, as protests intensified in the country for the resignation of the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The protestors entered Wickremesinghe's house and set the place on fire after a tense situation erupted between the protestors and security forces on the ground.

Despite tear gas being fired on the protestors to disperse, they entered his house and set the house on fire.

Earlier in the day, anti-government protesters entered the Presidential House in Colombo. The president's whereabouts were unknown and it is believed the 73-year-old leader left the house before the massive mob arrived.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)