Left Menu

Assam guv, CM wish people on Eid-ul-Adha

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, and said the festival epitomises love, sacrifice and service to humanity.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, too, extended his wishes to people on the occasion.Mukhi, taking to Twitter, wrote, I hope the festival fortifies the bond of brotherhood and deepens the spirit of compassion in our society.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-07-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 11:01 IST
Assam guv, CM wish people on Eid-ul-Adha
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, and said the festival epitomises love, sacrifice and service to humanity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, too, extended his wishes to people on the occasion.

Mukhi, taking to Twitter, wrote, ''I hope the festival fortifies the bond of brotherhood and deepens the spirit of compassion in our society. Eid-ul-Zuha epitomizes love, sacrifice and service to humanity. "Let's celebrate this festival with a renewed sense of sacrifice for the larger societal goal and work to strengthen human values,'' he added.

Sarma prayed for peace and love.

''May peace, love and brotherhood spread all around,'' he said on Twitter.

Among others, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah greeted people on the holy festival of Eid.

''Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones. May the guidance and blessings of Allah be with you and your family and may he shower his graciousness and sanctifications to you and your family,'' Borah tweeted.

During the day, people came out of homes in large numbers across the state to offer namaz at mosques. They greeted each other and exchanged food and gifts on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022