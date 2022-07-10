Sonia, Rahul greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and hoped that the festival inspires everyone for the betterment of mankind.

Greeting fellow citizens on the occasion, Sonia Gandhi, in a message, said, ''The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is a celebration of the spirit of sacrifice and brotherhood, which inspires us for the betterment of mankind.'' Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to wish people on Eid.

''Eid Mubarak! May the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha usher in the spirit of togetherness and bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)