Left Menu

Sonia, Rahul greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:32 IST
Sonia, Rahul greet people on Eid-ul-Adha
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and hoped that the festival inspires everyone for the betterment of mankind.

Greeting fellow citizens on the occasion, Sonia Gandhi, in a message, said, ''The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is a celebration of the spirit of sacrifice and brotherhood, which inspires us for the betterment of mankind.'' Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to wish people on Eid.

''Eid Mubarak! May the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha usher in the spirit of togetherness and bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022