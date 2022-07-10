Left Menu

Armyman cycles from B’luru to Kanyakumari in 36 hrs

The monsoon rains did not deter craftsman of the Army Base Workshop Rahul Kumar to cycle 650 km in 36 hours, from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari between July 8-9.By doing so, he tried to set a new India Book of Records for the Fastest Solo Cycling men, a statement said.The route went through Hosur, Salem and Madurai.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2022 19:26 IST
The monsoon rains did not deter craftsman of the Army Base Workshop Rahul Kumar to cycle 650 km in 36 hours, from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari between July 8-9.

By doing so, he tried to set a new India Book of Records for the ‘Fastest Solo Cycling (men),’ a statement said.

“The route went through Hosur, Salem and Madurai. The temperature was normal. But, it was raining. India Book of Record monitored the ride online,” the statement said.

Kumar said the expedition, started on the morning of July 8, concluded on the evening of July 9.

The purpose (of cycling) was to send across a message of ‘Fit India’ movement as part of the platinum jubilee of Indian independence, he said.

He added that he had to face intense rainfall and strong wind in Madurai. The expedition was flagged off here by Brigadier M R K Rajesh Panicker, said the statement.

